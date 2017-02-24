Family and friends remember Savannah homicide victim

Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of a teen gunned down and killed in East Savannah last week.

Police have made no arrests and released little information about 17-year-old Tristin Gray's death. His family and classmates remember him as a sharp student destined for big things.

They used the vigil Friday night as a way to honor him and plead for anyone with information to come forward.

With balloons and candles in hand, Gray's family and friends shared stories Friday night. One of the people to speak was Antonio Bradham. He works in the front office where Gray went to school.

"Tristin is was a special student. Not many students run across your path that are special as Tristin,” said Bradham.

The aspiring anesthesiologist enrolled in IB classes at Johnson. A large part of his senior class stood together in the park. One classmate said Gray's intelligence and willingness to help others set him apart from others.

"It's extremely sad to see someone so bright and somebody with such a bright future ahead of them, just one minute they're here and the next they're not so it's extremely hard for his friends and family,” said RonDaisja Dunn.

For the family, the crowd brought comfort knowing Gray's impact in the halls of his school.

"He was a great kid. He didn't deserve to die the way he died,” said his aunt Denise Curtis.

His aunt said the death leaves an empty link in the family chain and a hole that can never be filled.

"It hurt his mother, his father, his aunts, his uncles, his cousins, his friends, his sisters, his brothers, and they need to know when you take a life, you're not just taking that life, but you're affecting a lot of people,” said Curtis.

Gray's life ended on Pennsylvania Avenue last week. According to a police report, a witness told police he heard a loud bang and saw a black sedan style vehicle speed off. He then said Mr. Gray flew back then fell.

His family is now pleading for information on that black car and his killer.

"Just a little bit of justice for them to come forward and give the information to the officer,” said Curtis.

As for what they'll miss most, none hesitate to say this smile.

"He is loved more than words can say, and that he will be missed but forever in our hearts,” said Curtis.

Police said there are no updates on the murder.

