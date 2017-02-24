41 of 57 inspected commercial trucks taken off road during Offic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

41 of 57 inspected commercial trucks taken off road during Office of Highway Safety checks

(Source: WTOC)
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says 70 percent of the trucks they checked during the commercial vehicle stops this week had to be taken off the road.

Troopers cited or arrested 41 out of 57 inspected drivers on Interstates 16 and 95.

They made 6 DUI arrests. Thirty-five additional drivers received other violations.

