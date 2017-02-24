Miss Teen Georgia christens new riverboat during 25th anniversary reception

Miss Teen Georgia USA kicked off Savannah Riverboat Cruises 25th-anniversary reception by christening a queen.

Captain Jonathan Claughton welcomed Taylor Ward to do the honors aboard the brand new Georgia Queen. The 1,000-passenger ship is one of a kind.

She's one of the largest dining entertainment ships in the country, with three grand ballrooms.

After the queen was christened, passengers boarded and the ship set sail down the Savannah River.

"I think people are drawn to the water and what better way to see a city than from the water. It's a whole different perspective and it's just a great place for amazing events, especially aboard such an amazing vessel such as the ship that we're on tonight,” said Savannah Riverboat founder, Captain Claughton.

The Georgia Queen has been sailing since December.

For more information, please call 912.232.6404 or visit online at www.savannahriverboat.com.

