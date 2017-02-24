American Traditions Vocal finalists competed Friday night

Finalists competed to win this year's American Traditions Vocal Competition on Friday night.

Five singers took to the Historic Savannah Theatre stage.

Thursday night, semifinalists battled it out, each performing three songs from nine different musical styles.

The competition has lasted all week long- kicking off with the Judges’ Concert on Monday. Each night, they've narrowed in town to the top talented artists.

"You know, everybody is so different, it's incredible. There are amazing jazz singers, amazing musical theater singers and people who can do it all and it's been a really humbling experience and a very thrilling experience,” said Sarah Mesko, an ATC finalist.

The Courtney Knight Gaines Foundation Gold Medal winner was Julie Benko.

