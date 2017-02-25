Early morning house fire sends 2 to Augusta burn center

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services are investigating a fire that occurred shortly after 2:00 AM this morning on the 1000 block of West 53rd Street.

When SFES arrived at the scene, five people were already outside the home. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters moved quickly to contain the flames to the front of the house, while other firefighters sought out the occupants of the home. They were able to locate two other residents of the home in a back bedroom, removing them from the structure through a window. Firefighters administered emergency aid until EMS arrived on scene.

The two victims, an 82-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, were transported to Memorial University Medical Center. They suffered significant smoke inhalation and were transferred to the burn center in Augusta.

Two other residents of the home were treated also treated at Memorial for minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire towards the front of the home and attic of the one story residence. SFES will continue their investigation as seek to determine the cause and point of origin for the fire.

