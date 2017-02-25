1 shot on Scarborough Street

There has been a confirmed shooting at Scarborough Avenue and West Bay Street. A single person has been shot. EMS is treating them.
No other information has been released or confirmed at this time.
Stay with WTOC on this story as we will be updating as we receive more information.
