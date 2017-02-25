Diamond Causeway is back open following a head on collision

Traffic is moving slowly on the Moon River Bridge

UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic are back open. Drive safely!

SCMPD Officers are on scene of a head on collision which has closed one lane of traffic at the Moon River Bridge.

Both lanes were originally closed, but Metro Officers have reopened one lane of traffic.

Officers are asking that drivers proceed carefully and be patient.

