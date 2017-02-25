Diamond Causeway is back open following a head on collision - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Diamond Causeway is back open following a head on collision

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
Connect
Traffic is moving slowly on the Moon River Bridge Traffic is moving slowly on the Moon River Bridge
Traffic is moving slowly on the Moon River Bridge Traffic is moving slowly on the Moon River Bridge
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic are back open. Drive safely!

SCMPD Officers are on scene of a head on collision which has closed one lane of traffic at the Moon River Bridge.

Both lanes were originally closed, but Metro Officers have reopened one lane of traffic.

Officers are asking that drivers proceed carefully and be patient. 

Stay with this story to find out when the bridge will re-open. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly