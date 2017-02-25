Alma Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests Friday evening

The Alma Police Department arrested two Alma men, during two separate drug arrests, Friday evening while they were conducting concentrated patrols in neighborhoods that have been affected by property crimes over the last year.

James Brown, 38, was arrested for possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at Goldswasser Park. Brown was wanted for multiple traffic offenses out of Ware County.

William Person, 50, was arrested for possession of cocaine on N. Church Street at Ammons Road.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.