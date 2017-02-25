Students learn about college at Megagenesis event

Several hundred middle and high school students gathered in Savannah to hear more about college on Saturday afternoon.

The Megagenesis event at Johnson High School packed the gym. Students there heard about college opportunities, scholarships available and more about the value of a good education.

Megagenesis even offers their own scholarship for qualified students. The organizer says it's a small way to help with increasing costs.

The goal of the event is simple.

"To not only get the information, but to be inspired to work hard in some case, and work harder in other cases," said Zke Zimmerman, Megagenesis.

Our very own Dawn Baker emceed the event.

