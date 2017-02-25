Dogs jumping for discs at Islands High School

Dogs and their handlers took to the field at Islands High School for the 2017 Canine Disc World Championship Qualifier on Saturday.

Each state only has one opportunity to host a qualifier and the committee chose Savannah for the event. A big crowd and tons of dogs enjoyed the day.

They'll be back out on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 at p.m.

"The dogs when they compete, they're being judged on both the dog and handler,” said Jeff Manley, Event Coordinator. “The way the dog catches the frisbee, the way the frisbee is thrown, and the overall chemistry between the handler and the dog."

They also collected pet food donations to help homeless Veterans with pets in Savannah and Chatham County.

Pet rescues showed off pets looking for their forever homes.

Some of the world competitions will be held in Forsyth Park later this year.

