Locals spend the morning drinking 'Coffee with a Cop'

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street, near Bulloch Street in Savannah.More >>
Nearly half of the 40 million Memorial Day travelers hit the road Monday to wrap up the long weekend. The bad part of all that travel is an increase in traffic deaths.More >>
A Bulloch County man took to the highway again to fulfill his goal to honor those who serve.More >>
Memorial Day weekend was rough for drivers along Highway 80 going on or off Tybee Island.More >>
We don't celebrate Memorial Day. We remember. Even at 98 years old, Walter Parrish remembers everything from his nine years in the United States Navy.More >>
