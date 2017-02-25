SCMPD arrest burglary suspect with help from a citizen

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Islands Precinct officers arrested a man after he broke into a home in the 2100 block of East 38th Street on Saturday.

SCMPD says they went to the home around 8 a.m. after a passerby called police. The passerby was walking their dog when they saw the suspect climbing through a window.

#CaughtRedHanded A citizen took this photo and helped officers catch a burglary suspect today! #SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/JmpOT2bUOO — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 25, 2017

The passerby was able to take a photo of the suspect as he fled the scene on a bicycle. The passerby gave the photo to police, which showed the suspect on the bicycle with stolen items.

Officers were able to quickly find the suspect in the area.

They have identified the suspect as Damon Pratt, 52.

“Without the assistance taken by this brave citizen early this morning, this burglary would have been much harder to solve,” said Islands Precinct Commander Captain Cary Hill. “We encourage citizens if they see something, say something. SCMPD doesn’t want citizens to put themselves in harm’s way, but we need their help to be additional eyes and ears in our community. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and today’s event is a reminder of that. This proactive citizen helped bring a burglar to justice.”

All of the items that were stolen in the burglary were recovered.

