5th annual Chokolate Run 5K held at Georgia Southern University

Runners in Statesboro turned out for a fun race to help a serious problem on Saturday.

More than 800 people took part in the 5th annual Chokolate Run 5k on the Georgia Southern University campus. The race benefits the Open Hearts Community Mission that opens this spring.

Saturday's race raised more than $47, 000. The race started as a one-time event.

Organizers saw the success and a continuing need to get the shelter started.

“When we first started, the race was a fun way to address a dark subject that needed to be brought into the light,” said Jennifer Douglas, The Chokolate Run.

Our own Dal Cannady serves as the annual emcee. The race has now raised nearly $150, 000 to build, staff and operate the shelter.

