Tybee Island hosts Mardi Gras celebration

Tybee Island putting their own island spin on Mardi Gras celebrations Saturday.

The festivities kicked off with a street party. They followed up with a parade down Butler Avenue.

There were floats, dancers and local celebrities all decked out in purple, gold and green.

Parade goers say they couldn't have asked for a better day for the event.

"Yeah, it was a beautiful day, we brought our grandson down here and he was in the parade, so he's enjoying himself,” said Mark and Becky Keen. “Yeah, it's just a good time coming down here especially when the weather is this nice. It's really beautiful. Tybee is a beautiful place to come even when they're not having parades. It's just a nice area."

If you missed this parade, don't worry. Another one is right around the corner.

The Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration parade is set for March 11th.

