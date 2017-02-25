Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival hosts largest crowd to date

The largest crowds to date were having a rocking time at the 10th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Fetival on Saturday.

Saturday was the headline event for the festival. Each year thousands come to sample the tasty cuisine being served up by area chefs and restaurants.

There were also lots of arts and crafts and lots of activities for the kids.

Our very own John Wetherbee was the emcee for the day's event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.