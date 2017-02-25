Fundraiser held to fund Savannah Skate Park

Savannah is close to getting a skate park.

Saturday night organizers held, what they say will be, one of the final few fundraisers for the Savannah Skate Park. It was an all you can eat oyster roast at Sorry Charlie's.

For several years now organizers have been raising money to fund the park rather than waiting for the city to provide the funding.

"You know, this park will ultimately be built by the people and I think that says something in itself," said Ben Maher, Organizer. "That the community built this and there wasn't any initiative by any municipality."

Organizers say they are nearly to their final fundraising goal.

