Jasper County Fire-Rescue respond to 10 acre brush fire

Jasper County Fire-Rescue received a call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported brush fire at 1399 Morgandollar Road.

Units arrived to find a five-acre brush fire that was quickly spreading to several structures, including engulfing a large equipment shed. The fire was upgraded to a structure fire and a second alarm was called while units were assigned to protect nearby homes and structures.

SC Forestry Commission units were able to contain the fire to 10 acres. The equipment shed was a total loss but no other structures were damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.