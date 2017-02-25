Father daughter princess ball held for 150 girls from low income families

Saturday night was an enchanted night for about 150 girls from low income families.

The Savannah girls got to enjoy a father daughter princess ball, something most have never been to before.

Some girls came with their dad, but most of the girls didn’t have fathers to attend so local firefighters, police and military men escorted them as a stand in dad.

Helping Hands of Savannah put on this event to let those girls without a father, some who were killed, in jail or an unstable home, what a father daughter dance is all about.

The girls ranged from ages 3 to 16, picked by different people in the neighborhood from teachers, counselors and even pastors.

They enjoyed a night in a gown and tiara with Disney princesses and a venue fit for a queen.

Organizers say they want these girls to know the community cares.

"As a police officer in the community I was seeing a lot of the issues are these little girls being raised without fathers and it kind of started from there," said Courtney Bibb, Helping Hands of Savannah.

"She likes to spend more time with her daddy and I think it’s very beautiful and nice," said Courtney Lindsay, Mom.

"My hats off, especially to the gentlemen who came out here, the military, the police officers, deputy sheriffs,” said Sheriff John Wilcher, Chatham County. “Me as a sheriff, we’re here to lend a helping hand."

This was their very first father daughter princess ball but organizers plan on having one ever year from now on.

