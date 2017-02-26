Fire destroys 2 boats on Wilmington island

Southside Fire is investigating a fire that destroyed two boats at Lee Shore Marina on Wilmington Island.

Firefighters got the call around 5:35 on Sunday morning. One boat initially caught on fire, then the blaze spread to a second boat. No one was on board either watercraft, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The Coast Guard did assist Southside Fire on this call.

At this time, Metro Police say that they are not considering any suspicious activity to have been involved in the fire.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

