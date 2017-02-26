Lawmakers propose new changes to Georgia licenses

Some Georgia lawmakers are proposing to stamp Georiga driver's licenses with the word "noncitizen" for people with temporary permission to be in the U.S.

Immigration advocates are keeping a close eye on this bill.

Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell is sponsoring the bill, while GOP State Senator Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants licenses issued to people who don't have U.S. citizenship to be printed vertically, rather than horizontally.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.