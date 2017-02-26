Dennis Counihan elected Grand Marshal of 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Mr. Counihan is seen here wearing a blue jacket with a green tie.

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Committee has announced that Dennis Counihan will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 193rd St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah. Mr. Counihan is seen here wearing a blue jacket with a green tie.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Friday, March 17th, beginning on time at 10:15 a.m.

For more information, visit savannahsaintpatricksday.com

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.