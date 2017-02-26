Boat owner reacts to fire at Lee Shores Marina that destroyed 2 boats

We’re continuing to follow breaking news of crews having to battle a massive boat fire on Wilmington Island Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Southside Fire Department got the call early Sunday morning that one of the boats parked at Lee Shores Marina caught fire. Soon that call escalated as the boat was fully engulfed by flames and the fire started to spread.

The fire quickly spreading to another boat parked nearby, this one breaking off the dock and drifting out into the water as it burned. Luckily no one was inside either boats at the time and no injuries were reported.

Crews battled the blaze for hours, even calling in a Savannah Fire Marine Unit to help put the last remaining flames out.

We spoke with one of the boat owners who saw the fire breakout from his boat that was parked at the dock. Officials say his quick 911 call spared the dock from becoming a total loss.

“Yeah I mean it would have done a lot more damage," said Doug Bell, Boat Owner. "Probably a lot more boats would have caught fire. It’s amazing how fast fiberglass burns once it gets hot. So yeah it was a learning experience for me as well.”

Of course we will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we’re learning the latest information on this fire.

