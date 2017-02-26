City of Savannah responds to minor sewage spill

Crews from the City of Savannah responded to a minor sewage spill at 8 South Millward Road on Saturday around 6 p.m.

A tree fell on an aerial sewage main crossing a canal, causing the sewage spill. Crews removed the tree and were able to set up bypass pumps to repair the leak.

City jet vacuum trucks cleaned up the spill while spill notification markers were put in place at the spill site as well as at the drainage canal along Wilmington Island Road and at the Wilmington River.

It is estimated that a little over 400 gallons spilled before the leak was fixed. Under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines, this spill is classified as a minor spill.

According to the City of Savannah, all agencies required by the State EPD were notified.

There are plans to replace the sewer main.

