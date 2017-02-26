QuiltCon East 2017 held at Savannah International Trade and Convention Center

The Savannah International Trade and Convention center hosted QuiltCon East 2017 on Sunday.

Nearly 400 quilts were on display for attendees to see. There were also lots of lectures and workshops available.

This is the largest Modern Quilt show of its kind and it is their first time in Savannah. All of the quilts on display were made by members of various chapters of the Modern Quilt Guild.

"We have quilts in this show from all across the United States and all across the world,” said Jacquie Gering, Modern Quilt Guild Chairman of the Board. “And, we get to show our community our aesthetic, our quilts, to everybody and that's really exciting"

Among the quilts on display was a special exhibit of some of the 1,700 quilts the Orlando chapter of the Modern Quilt Guild made to give to the victims and first responders after the pulse night club massacre.