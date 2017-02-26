Local businesses compete for top Girl Scout cookie dessert

Girl Scout cookie lovers are getting a chance to taste some one of a kind treats.

This weekend is national "Girl Scout Cookie Weekend" and local participating restaurants have prepared special desserts using the popular cookies.

The goal is to get the most votes and claim the top prize for the best girl scout cookie dessert.

"Oh, I mean it's really cool,” said Ashton Davis, Savannah Rae’s Gourmet Popcorn. “We had some girl scouts come in here and actually sample our popcorn and they really liked it, took a couple bags home. So, you know, it's cool having the little kids in here."

"It's fun, it's exhilarating,” said Chef Christopher Dickamore. “I mean you get to play with a lot of different things and you get to show your talent and you get a lot of people involved. So, it's bringing the community together and a lot of locals to come out and vote."

In total 17 restaurants and shops around Savannah took part. We'll let you know who the winner is once all the votes are cast.

