Dennis Counihan reacts to being this year's Grand Marshal

St. Patrick’s Day festivities are here and this year’s Grand Marshal is Dennis Counihan.

The private vote happened at Benedictine Military School on Sunday.

After they locked the doors the parade committee voted Mr. Counihan as the winner out of a record-breaking six candidates.

"I really never thought it would happen," said Dennis Counihan.

Some may say it’s a Counihan affair.

Grand Marshal Dennis Counihan will be the #1 Irishman on St. Patrick’s Day as he will lead the parade.

"He likes to be out front and he will get to be out front," said Brian Counihan, Brother.

His brother Brian Counihan is this year's Parade Committee Chairman. It’s the first time the committee has had a brother as a Chairman and Grand Marshal.

"Congratulations and I’m proud of him it was a hard journey and he did it and he deserves it," said Brian.

Dennis is also following in his father’s footsteps, as Michael Counihan was the Grand Marshal for the parade in 1988.

"Is a record, there's never been that many men except in 1988 when four men ran with my father," said the Grand Marshal.

"1988 sure was, it was a very proud moment for him and I’m glad to see the tradition carry on," said Brian.

He will have a busy three weeks with events almost every day leading up to the big parade. He says he never thought it would happen and he has a few changes he's working on this year.

"I’m going to do something very different than other Grand Marshals have done,” said Dennis. “I’m going to recognize a number of men in the community that have excelled, so I’m going to have special aides designated and you'll have to wait for that one."

"Mr. Counihan was the head of the unions and he was one of my best friends," said Sheriff John Wilcher.

Sheriff Wilcher was pulling for Counihan and, while Dennis is keeping a few secrets about this year’s parade until the public investiture, we do know he will honor law enforcement and older families.

"You’re going to have a large contingency of military, of course there's probably going to be 4-5,000 military in the parade," said Brian.

Former Grand Marshal Mike Foran says their families go back for generations.

"I think we've got the greatest Irishman in Savannah, Georgia right now getting ready to lead the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17," said Foran.

Coming from a family of immigrants Counihan says his brings a message of unity.

"I feel wonderful I have so many great friends and family that came out to support me today; it's marvelous," he said. "Happy St. Patrick’s Day and God bless America."

The Grand Marshal says he will reveal more details at the public investiture that’s going on Sunday, March 5 at the Civic Center.

