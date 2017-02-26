Police officer honored during Black History Month celebration

A Savannah Police officer was honored Sunday night as part of the Black History Month celebration.

The International Free and Accepted Modern Masons and Order of the Eastern Stars honored Lieutenant John A. White. Lt. White was part of the first group of black police officers here in Savannah.

That group paved the way for all the black officers to follow.

"We always like to honor someone in our community, one of us, who has shown and contributed so much to the black people," said Constance Berkstiner, Worthy Matron.

This is an annual event held during Black History Month.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.