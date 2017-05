The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin a two-year project on Monday, Feb. 27 to remove trees and bushes along portions of Interstate 16 starting at the Candler-Emanuel County line and continuing into Chatham County at Pooler Parkway.

The vegetation removal efforts will help the DOT meet public demand for a safer roadway.

Drivers can expect weekday lane closures during daylight hours.

