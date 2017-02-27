National Conference for Catholic Church Professionals underway in Savannah

Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah. (Source: Catholic Diocese of Savannah)

Delegates from 100 Catholic Diocese arrived in the Hostess City over the weekend.

They are in town for the 12th National Conference for Catholic Church Professionals Working in Child and Youth Protection.

Notable speakers attending the conference include Most Reverend Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Atlanta, Vatican Representative Reverend Monsignor Robert Oliver, and Dr. Gene Abel, Medical Director of Behavioral Medicine Institute of Atlanta.

The Diocese of Savannah and the Archdiocese of Atlanta co-hosted Sunday's event at the Hilton Savannah DeSoto.

Presenters throughout the week are professionals who are regarded as some of the best in their field.

"The number of children and young adults and vulnerable adults in the world that are being abused today, it's truly horrible. It's staggering, so the church has a mission to all of these people. The church certainly in our own institutions is making sure the children are safe," said Msgr. Robert Oliver, Pontifical.com for Protection of Minors.

This week's highlights include the following:

-Monday, Feb. 27, 8:30 AM – Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta will discuss his

role as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops when the Charter for the

Protection of Children and Young People was adopted in 2002.

-Monday, Feb. 27, 1 PM – Monsignor Robert Oliver, Secretary to the Pontifical

Commission for the Protection of Minors, will discuss current initiatives for promoting local

responsibility in Catholic churches around the world in its mission to protect minors and

vulnerable adults.

-Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8:30 AM – Roxanne Stone, Editor in Chief, the Barna Group, will

discuss the spread of pornography in today's digital world and the threat it poses to children and

family life.

-Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9:45 AM – Dr. Gene Abel, Medical Director of Behavioral Medicine

Institute of Atlanta, will present screening tools to help identify applicants who are at risk of

becoming sexually involved with children.

The conference runs through March 1.

