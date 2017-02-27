Burton Fire offering CPR, stroke education classes

The Burton Fire District is taking the initiative to teach citizens life-saving techniques.

Firefighters say they have started getting more calls for cardiac arrest and stroke victims over the last few years. Because of that, they want to train the public on CPR and stroke education, and are offering classes to teach just that.

General training classes cost $10 per student, and official CPR certification classes cost $25 per student.

For information to sign up, call the Burton Fire District at (843) 255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.

