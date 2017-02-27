PRIDE driver course being offered to teens, parents in Savannah

A free PRIDE driver education course is being offered Monday in Savannah.

Parents Reducing Injuries and Driver Error (PRIDE) is designed to help teens, along with their parents, learn more about driving behaviors and laws.

The class will be Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Savannah-Chatham Police Training Center at 3401 Edwin Street.

Registration by a teen and at least one parent or guardian is required, and you can do that by calling/emailing Amanda Ramirez at 912-350-1532 or ramiram1@memorialhealth.com.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.