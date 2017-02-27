Top Teen: Aliyah Dorsey

A local teen is leading an accomplished group of her peers…all while learning about our county's government.

As Chair of the Chatham County Youth Commission, 18-year-old Aliyah Dorsey leads other tremendous teens in our area.

"I lead other leaders."

"For me, it's about trust of my other officers and my other commissioners. I know that they're capable, I just make sure that everything happens," Aliyah explained.

She helps plan various annual events, most recently Megagenesis - a college fair event, at Sol. C Johnson High School.

"I like being involved in everything. That's what I feel like Youth Commission has provided for me," she said.

Apart from Youth Commission, the Senior is a Co-Editor-in-Chief for her school's literary magazine at St. Vincent's Academy.

"I love writing and I've always just wanted to write for the rest of my life," Aliyah says.

Her creative writing expands to journalism.

"Because I want to be a journalist, I have written a couple of articles for The Savannah Tribune. The one I was most proud of was on the front page about the Black Lives Matter rally that took place downtown," Aliyah said.

She says it's one of the proudest things she's done, and her teachers recognize her passion for writing.

"She's an excellent writer; very eloquent natural style," explains Aliyah's English teacher, Dena Holt.

Aliyah credits her mom and sister for inspiring her work, and says she hopes to make a difference in the world.

"I wish to make other's people's journey through this world better, so I always try to be the kindest person I can be," Aliyah says.

That's what makes Aliyah a Top Teen.

On Sunday evening, Aliyah, along with the Chatham County Youth Commission, left for Washington, D.C. on their annual legislative tour. They'll make their way to New York City before returning to Savannah.

