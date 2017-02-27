Filming to cause traffic delays on GA-25 N, SC-170 E Tuesday

Movie crews will be filming scenes for the movie Galveston in and around the Savannah area on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

They will be filming driving scenes on GA-25 N and SC-170 E between Bonnybridge Road, the Houlihan Bridge, and Tupelo Trail. Traffic in these areas will be held intermittently between 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. During these times, delays of up to six minutes can be expected. It is very important for drivers to slow down when approaching these areas. Police will be on hand to help direct traffic.

RIGHT NOW: Basecamp for the movie #Galveston is set up near the Houlihan Bridge! Film crews will be here from now til 7pm! Watch #WTOC now ?? pic.twitter.com/HruscoW774 — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) February 28, 2017

This is the 14th day of filming for the movie Galveston, starring Ben Foster. Crews will be filming for 25 days, and they are about halfway done now. The locations manager spoke about their first day of filming back on Feb 9th.

"Our first day of filming was at Ronnie's Diner on Dean Forest Road, which was great because our movie takes place in the late 80's and Ronnie's is still within that era, the great booths and the great colors and the great chairs, it was really a great first day for our crew," said Laura Bryant, Locations Manager, Galveston. "We are just trying to make it look like, you know it starts off in New Orleans, there are some areas of Savannah that can definitely pass as New Orleans and obviously the beach for Galveston so because of our tax incentives it is a no-brainer."

Galveston is set in late 1980 and is a crime thriller about a New Orleans hitman.

