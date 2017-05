The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a man who caused a seven-vehicle crash on Abercorn Street and Largo Drive.

Anthony O’Neal, 44, was driving west on Abercorn Street and ran a red light, according to police.

He crossed the median before striking several vehicles in the eastbound lane.

A 7 car pile up has NB Abercorn in front of the Lowes shut down. Please avoid the area — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) February 27, 2017

The incident is still under investigation. Several people in the other cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

