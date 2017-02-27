Metro arrests aggravated assault suspect

Metro Police say a man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that took place on Feb. 23 has been arrested.

Officials say 23-year-old Yashua Mincey was arrested Wednesday morning by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the assault took place on the 400 block of East 39th Street. Reportedly, Mincey engaged in a verbal altercation with a female victim which turned physical, leaving the woman injured.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

