Hilton Head Island prepping for 49th Annual RBC Heritage

Hilton Head Island is getting ready to host the 49th Annual RBC Heritage Tournament.

The tournament is the only PGA event in South Carolina, and the town knows all eyes will be on them, especially after the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Not long ago, Matthew left its mark on the island, but now, organizers and town leaders want to make one message clear: They are moving beyond the storm and will be ready for this year's RBC Heritage.

Monday's media day kicked off the beginning of celebrations and anticipation of the tournament. Of course, the big elephant in the room was, in fact, the impact Matthew has had on preparations for this year's tournament. Organizers say the biggest challenge with the course was all of the downed trees from the storm. They lost more than 200 trees on the property, including some that affect the integrity of the course. Sea Pines Resort and the town have together been working to restore the property, replanting trees and making sure things are ready to go.

"Whenever we've had some challenges, it's always been 'yes is the answer, what's the question?' Whether it's from town officials, whether it's our volunteers, it's a team effort, but what's exciting about it is everybody realizes that come April, the eyes of the world are upon us, and we're fortunate. We're one of the 42 events in the world that has a PGA Tour event," said tournament director, Steve Wilmot.

The event brings a $96 million impact with it each year, along with creating 2,000 jobs in the state and giving $35 million to charity over the years.

"It's a job that we need to do to be able to let people around the state know the importance of it, and we're starting to do a much better job, and we're learning to do it, but it's not my event, or our event, the foundation's. It really is our event as a community and South Carolina, and certainly the Lowcountry and Savannah as well," said Wilmot.

They are continuing to get everything ready for the big week in April, and they say it was never a question of whether the event would be held this year. Rather, it was a question of what needed to be done to make it happen.

