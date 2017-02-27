Law enforcement expecting increase in Savannah St. Patrick's arrests

We're two-and-a-half weeks out from the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, and local law enforcement is weighing in on parade route safety.

We spoke to Georgia State Patrol about their plans to keep the crowds safe. Out of all the holidays, they issue the most DUI citations during the days surrounding the annual festival.

On average, GSP officials say they usually catch between 40 to 50 impaired drivers, and they only expect that number to go up this year since St. Patrick's Day falls on a weekend. GSP and many other local agencies will work as assisting agencies to Savannah-Chatham Metro, who will be the lead agency. GSP troopers are usually positioned all over the parade route - specifically at each of the blockades. Officials say there is always enough personnel blocking drivers from the parade route, that *if* something were to happen, they would be able to intervene in time.

"Any time there is alcohol involved, you have that potential for danger, but the routes are manned so closely, within every few hundred feet there's an officer and more blockades. We keep it pretty much under control," said Sgt. Dale Howell, Georgia State Patrol.

We sat down with Sheriff Wilcher on Monday, and he says they're expecting three to four times as many arrests during the festival - many of those being alcohol related. He says the multiple agencies between the city and county have been planning for months - and preparing for the worst.

"You know we're ready to go."

Large crowds on the streets usually means large crowds in the jail. On a normal weekend night at the jail, they book about 30 to 40 people, but they expect to book an average of about 100 people a day during the festival.

"You're going to have people who are going to be stupid. They are going to walk down the street with an open container or they are going to urinate on the sidewalk," said Sheriff John Wilcher, Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

It's likely that petty violations will make the jail very crowded, but this year, the sheriff has worked out a deal with Chatham County Recorder's Court to expedite the booking process in order to get folks in and out.

"Disorderly conduct by fighting, it's $500. You either pay the $500 or you're in jail as fast as the agencies get them to us. We want to process them and get them out of here so we don't have a massive number of people in the jail," the sheriff said.

Any misdemeanors that don't require a bond would be able to pay their fine and not have to worry about going to court, so DUIs do not apply, but there will be a number of those as well.

"Forty to fifty impaired drivers will probably be taken off the road," said Sgt. Howell.

A drunk driver was to blame for plowing through a parade crowd just this past weekend in New Orleans for Mardis Gras celebrations. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is the lead agency during the St. Patrick's Day Festival, and they did not want to talk to us about the safety measures they are taking.

"We have to be prepared for anything," said Sheriff Wilcher.

The sheriff says they expect to see their arrest numbers begin to spike starting the Wednesday before St. Patrick's Day.

To see a list of fines, please see below:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.