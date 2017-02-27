Safety enhancement project underway on I-16 in Southeast Georgia

A new project begins Monday on a nearly 60-mile stretch of Interstate-16 in Southeast Georgia.

Workers with the Georgia Department of Transportation will be working for the next two years to make that stretch of roadway safer for you and your family.

The project started in Candler County. The wooded medians that you see now will start to look different in order to protect you on the highway, especially in bad weather like Hurricane Matthew.

You'll see lane closures along the highway over the coming months as Georgia Forestry teams work with Georgia DOT.

They're clearing trees in the medians, particularly ones that a tornado or hurricane could drop into the roadways. They say many of these trees are older than I-16, nearing the end of their lifespan.

They'll cut the trees to the outside nearest the roadways. But they'll also cut some in middle before they die and fall on their own.

“Not only would that be a waste of a resource, but this could also be a maintenance issue for our DOT crews in the future,” said Steve Price, Georgia DOT.

They expect it will take them 12 months to work their way down the interstate and reach Chatham County. After they slowly work their way down to Chatham County, they'll return to grind stumps and plant smaller vegetation to house bees and other species

They're asking drivers to have patience and watch out for trucks coming in and out of the median.

“We're trying to handle the lane closures as best we can to let traffic flow as smoothly as possible. We'll have lane restrictions in Chatham County when we get closer to Savannah,” said Price.

But that will be several months from now. The lane closures now will start in Candler County and work their way east to Bulloch.

They're also being as efficient as possible with the trees they're cutting. The timber will be used, but they'll also collect all the limbs and tree tops, selling them to a biofuel company to burn those to generate energy.

In the meantime, be on the lookout for left lane closures.

They promise they won't close lanes until after 9 a.m. and the morning commute has ended.

