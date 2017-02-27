Fire destroys 2 boats, dock at Lee Shores Marina

A fire at a Wilmington Island marina caused extensive damage to a dock and destroyed two boats early Sunday morning.

The owner of the Lee Shores Marina says the fire started on the dock, at a power source next to the boats.



The owner of a boat told me once fire spreads to fiberglass, it only intensifies the strength of the fire. I was told several things kept it from spreading, though: the quick response of the fire crews, the direction of the wind and the tide.

Monday, the salvaging effort continued. There's nothing left untouched by either fire or water damage.

The owner of the larger boat, the Sassafras, says the boat was in her family for more than a decade and hosted countless family get-togethers.

"I guess it's like losing a best friend. I feel like I am going to a funeral,” said Ceryle Stewart.

The other boat, the Little Emma, was barely recognizable.

There were no injuries during the incident.

