Good News: Stratton Leopold honored at Savannah Children's Choir concert

The Savannah Children's Choir celebrated its latest accomplishments and honored a local Champion for Children on Friday night with a benefit concert.

The event brought together children and adults, artists, singers and many more for a good cause.

The sweet sounds of the Savannah Children's Choir filled the American Legion Ballroom on Friday night at ‘One Small Voice a Palette of Sound.’

The event recognizes someone in our community who goes above and beyond.

“Each year we honor someone who contributes to the lives of children,” said Roger Moss, Savannah Children’s Choir.

This year's honoree was none other than Savannah's own Stratton Leopold. Leopold may be famous for his ice cream shop and the dozens of movie credits bearing his name, but his programs such as the Ice Cream Pledge and Creative Writing Challenge show his dedication to our children.

“The children are the future of Savannah and of the country of course, but Savannah specifically,” said Stratton Leopold.

Leopold says the recognition is one he does not take lightly.

“It’s such an honor to receive this award. I think back 10,11 years ago when Roger Moss started this. It's amazing the impact he's had,” said Leopold.

That impact includes giving children opportunities they may not otherwise have.

“Our children are able to participate in every facet of SCC, regardless of family income,” said Moss. “We have taken kids to Europe who would have never gotten out of the city.”

Just one of the many benefits of the Savannah Children's Choir, thanks to people like Leopold and countless other dedicated supporters.