Sea Island Coalition holds public meeting to discuss Lady's Island development

More than 300 people showed up to express their concerns about the future of Lady’s Island.

The Sea Island Coalition held a public hearing to identify the common problems on the island and a game plan to make sure they are included in city and county decisions.

Residents say right now the area from Woods Memorial Bridge to Hunting Island is under assault by development. Recently, the City of Beaufort annexed about 60 properties on Lady’s Island. Most of which were associated with the golf course there, but residents are concerned that attracting people to the island will leave them trapped in their homes.

“People don’t want to see Lady’s Island turn into Mount Pleasant. Traffic is only a symptom of the disease. There are currently approvals for about 4,500 homes already on Lady’s Island without approving one more development. So that right there is a formula for traffic issues further down the line,” said Sea Island Coalition President Chuck Newton.

The coalition will present the comments and concerns brought up at the meeting at the Northern Regional Planning Commission meeting in April.

