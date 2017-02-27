I-16 deputy-involved shooting suspect was employee of trucking company

We now know how a man got possession of a stolen semi before leading sheriff's deputies on a chase before he was wounded in a gunfight.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents tell us Larry Jones worked for the trucking company. They say he left the trailer in Laurens County and continued on Interstate 16. That's when the company reported the truck stolen.

Deputies tried pulling Jones over, eventually stopping him in Emanuel County.

He reportedly got out and drew a gun. They opened fire and wounded him.

Jones is in custody and is recovering in a hospital.

