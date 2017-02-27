Deadly West 53rd Street house fire ruled accidental

New details coming in about a house fire, that has turned fatal, in Savannah over the weekend that displaced a family of seven.

The fire happened early Saturday morning on West 53rd Street and sent several of the family members to the hospital.

We now know 82-year old Ronnell Philpot and 11-year Bernard Gadson were trapped in a back room of the house, and firefighters had to take them out through a window while others worked on knocking down the flames.

On Monday, fire investigators were back on scene to try and determine the cause and figure out where the fire started. Officials say the cause of the fire was likely accidental. Investigators believe it started because of a faulty electrical appliance in the living room.

Several of the family members were taken to Memorial to be treated for minor injuries, but Philpot and Gadson suffered severe smoke inhalation and had to be taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta. According to Mark Keller, Savannah Fire Department Spokesman, Ronnell Philpot passed away.

Fire officials say while circumstances vary, house fires like this one can serve as a reminder for you and your family to establish and practice an emergency exit plan, should something like this happen to you.

"Make sure that everybody knows how to get out of each room, how to get out of the house. And then that they have a meeting place to go to so that everybody can be accounted for," said Mark Keller, Savannah Fire Department Spokesman.

Keller says it's also a good idea to practice that escape plan in the daytime and nighttime. With the time change approaching, it's a good time to check smoke detectors as well.

