3 charged with murder for Falls Road incident in Burton

By Clinton Hinely, Digital
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BURTON, SC (WTOC) -

Three people have been charged with murder in Burton.

Teresa Seigler, 56, was found dead in a burning home on Falls Road in December.

Then this month, a forensic report showed Seigler actually died as a result of homicidal violence.

John Priester, 25, Brian Walls, 35, and Courtney Brock, 22, have all been charged with murder.

