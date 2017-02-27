3 charged with murder for Falls Road incident in Burton

Three people have been charged with murder in Burton.

Teresa Seigler, 56, was found dead in a burning home on Falls Road in December.

Then this month, a forensic report showed Seigler actually died as a result of homicidal violence.

John Priester, 25, Brian Walls, 35, and Courtney Brock, 22, have all been charged with murder.

