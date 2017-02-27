Burton firefighters save home from yard debris fire

Burton firefighters put out a yard debris fire on Monday afternoon that was threatening a home.

Crews were dispatched to Bruce K Smalls in the Gray's Hill area around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found the fire about 15 feet away from the residence. It involved a fallen tree, yard debris, brush, and trash. No one was home at the time.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire so that the home was not damaged.

This was the second yard debris fire in three days that has gotten out of control and threatened nearby structures. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire on Detour Road that had gotten out of control and began igniting a vacant mobile home nearby.

Firefighters are expressing the importance of checking local burn ordinances before burning yard debris. It is unlawful to burn trash of any kind. Failure to follow burn ordinances can result in fines or other legal action. Ordinance 2011/11 covers outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Beaufort County. For incorporated areas of the county, citizens are encouraged to check with their local fire department.

