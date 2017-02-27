New southbound I-95 Georgia Welcome Center opens Friday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

New southbound I-95 Georgia Welcome Center opens Friday

GEORGIA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Welcome Center on Interstate 95 southbound is scheduled to open this week.

The project has been in the works for more than 10 years.

Although the center is owned and managed by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Visit Savannah will have full-time staff working there.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly