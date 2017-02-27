GSP investigating fatal crash in Long County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Long County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday off Rye Patch Road near Hodges Road.

Troopers say 49-year-old Jeffrey Doolittle was driving a GMC pickup - at a high rate of speed - when he lost control and crashed into a tree. He died on scene.

A woman in the truck was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a contributing factor. They are still investigating.

