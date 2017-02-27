GSP investigating fatal crash in Long County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Long County.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday off Rye Patch Road near Hodges Road.
Troopers say 49-year-old Jeffrey Doolittle was driving a GMC pickup - at a high rate of speed - when he lost control and crashed into a tree. He died on scene.
A woman in the truck was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a contributing factor. They are still investigating.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.