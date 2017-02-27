Victim released from hospital after shooting on Lavinia Rd near Florance St

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Lavinia Road near Florance Street.

#SCMPDAlert 1 shot @ Florance St near W 35th St. Non-life threatening injuries. Florance closed from Kline to 35th. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZorYBWbva2 — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 28, 2017

According to SCMPD, a 25-year-old male was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine the actual circumstances leading up to the shooting, and say they believe this was not a random incident and believe risky behavior to be a factor.

The suspect(s) in this shooting were reportedly driving a black SUV.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.