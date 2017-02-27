SCMPD: Missing teen has been found safe - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD: Missing teen has been found safe

Alex Iford (Source: SCMPD) Alex Iford (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department located a 14-year-old boy in safe condition Monday night. 

Alex Iford, 14, was reportedly last seen around 6:30 p.m. wearing khakis, white shirt and a blue jacket in the Carver Village neighborhood. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly