Great White shark hooked off Georgia coast

A father and son from Ohio got a big surprise when they hooked an 11-foot Great White shark off the coast of Savannah. According to a post on the Miss Judy Charters Facebook page, the shark was hooked three times, 22 miles offshore the Wassaw Sea Buoy on Monday, Feb. 20.

"It picked up the bait, swam around the boat, kept the line tight, and when it was ready, it basically dropped the bait, but still stayed interested in the boat, " said Captain Judy Helmey. "For about 15 minutes, we had the pleasure of this big fish’s company!"

Captain Helmey snapped several pictures of the shark swimming around the boat, "Miss Judy Too."

